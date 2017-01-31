版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 01:23 BJT

BRIEF-OppenheimerFunds reports a 8.68 percent passive stake in China Lodging Group as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 31 China Lodging Group Ltd :

* OppenheimerFunds Inc reports a 8.68 percent passive stake in China Lodging Group Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kQAX19) Further company coverage:
