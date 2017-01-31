版本:
BRIEF-EXELON SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3275 PER SHARE

Jan 31 Exelon Corp

* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3275PER SHARE

* EXELON CORP SAYS DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM PREVIOUS AMOUNT OF $0.318 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
