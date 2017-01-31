版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Adobe announces update to XML documentation add-on for Adobe Experience Manager

Jan 31 Adobe Systems Inc :

* Major update to XML documentation add-on for Adobe experience manager

* Announced 2017 release of adobe technical communication suite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
