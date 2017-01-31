版本:
BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices first STACR deal of 2017

Jan 31 Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac prices first STACR deal of 2017

* Priced a $802 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering

* Through STACR, Freddie Mac transfers significant portion of its mortgage credit risk on certain groups of loans to private investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
