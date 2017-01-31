版本:
BRIEF-Leviticus Partners reports 6.17 pct passive stake in Luna Innovations - SEC filing

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Leviticus Partners, L.P. reports 6.17 percent passive stake in Luna Innovations Inc as of Jan 26 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kRpzSN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
