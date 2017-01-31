BRIEF-Peoples Financial Services Q4 EPS $0.64

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Peoples Financial Services Corp
* Peoples Financial Services Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.64
* Peoples Financial Services - Book value per share improved $1.14 to $34.71 at Dec 31, 2016 from $33.57 at Dec 31, 2015
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.