版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 03:38 BJT

BRIEF-Peoples Financial Services Q4 EPS $0.64

Jan 31 Peoples Financial Services Corp

* Peoples Financial Services Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Peoples Financial Services - Book value per share improved $1.14 to $34.71 at Dec 31, 2016 from $33.57 at Dec 31, 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2jrMacc) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐