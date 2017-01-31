BRIEF-Discovery's portfolio of 12 channels will continue to be available on Sky

Jan 31 Discovery Communications Inc :

* Discovery and Sky agree to a new deal

* Agreement also includes Discovery's 4 pay-tv channels in Germany

* Discovery's portfolio of 12 channels will continue to be available on Sky

* Discovery Channel will continue to be available on NOW TV in the UK after 31st January 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2jzLfC1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)