版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Conocophillips says increases quarterly dividend by 6 pct to $0.265per share

Jan 31 Conocophillips

* Conocophillips announces 6 percent increase in quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent to $0.265per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐