BRIEF-Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Alternatives being weighed also include a partial sale of Roche's diabetes business or a spinoff; sale could fetch as much as $5 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2knSjG5
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: