版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Alternatives being weighed also include a partial sale of Roche's diabetes business or a spinoff; sale could fetch as much as $5 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2knSjG5
