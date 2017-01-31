版本:
BRIEF-Christopher Brown reports 7.5 pct passive stake in Genvec

Jan 31 Genvec Inc

* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
