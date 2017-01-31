版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-NanoString Technologies says Humana has issued a positive coverage decision for Prosigna breast cancer gene signature assay

Jan 31 NanoString Technologies Inc

* NanoString Technologies Inc says Humana has issued a positive coverage decision for Prosigna breast cancer gene signature assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
