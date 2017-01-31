BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results for Part B of the MoveDMD trial for its experimental muscle-wasting disorder drug, Edasalonexent

Jan 31 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results for Part B of the MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent (CAT-1004) in duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Intends to report results from Part C in 2017, with an interim update in Q2

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals- Edasalonexent 100 mg/kg/day treatment group consistently showed numerical improvement versus placebo across multiple measures

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Primary efficacy end point compared to placebo was not met

* Catabasis - Trial showed numerical improvement versus placebo across multiple measures although changes were not statistically significant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: