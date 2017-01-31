版本:
2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Xoma established proof-of-concept for its product candidate 358 in congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia post-bariatric surgery

Jan 31 Xoma Corp

* Xoma Corp- Established proof-of-concept for its product candidate 358 in congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia post-bariatric surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
