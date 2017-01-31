版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics Solutions announces delivery of two Ultramax newbuildings

Jan 31 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Taken delivery of two ultramax ice-class 1c dry bulk carriers from Oshima shipyard in Japan

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Ships were ordered in 2013 by Pangaea's 50% owned joint venture company, Nordic Bulk Ventures Holding, Ltd.

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - co has purchased its JV partner's 50% interest in NBVH, which will give company full control of both new ships

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions - bulk destiny financed under sale-leaseback transaction for total of $21 million

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions - counterparty to long-term contract of affreightment was acquired by new entity that assumed coa under its existing terms

* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - contract employs three company vessels in a shuttle service, and extends through 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐