BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday enters seventh amendment and waiver

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Ruby Tuesday Inc :
* Ruby Tuesday - on January 31, 2017, entered seventh amendment and waiver relating to its previously-disclosed four-year revolving credit agreement
* Ruby Tuesday - also entered into loan modification amendment and waiver relating to certain of its mortgage loan obligations
* Ruby Tuesday - under mortgage loan modification and waiver, first tennessee granted co permanent waiver relating to loan documents event of default
* Ruby Tuesday-among other things, seventh amendment and waiver amends termination date of senior credit facility from December 3, 2017 to June 2, 2017
* Ruby Tuesday- under amendment, lenders under senior credit facility granted co permanent waiver relating to senior credit facility event of default Source text: (bit.ly/2jseQSk) Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.