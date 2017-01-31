版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Federated Investors launches federated global strategic value dividend fund

Jan 31 Federated Investors Inc -

* Federated Investors Inc says launches federated global strategic value dividend fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
