2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership

Jan 31 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc -

* Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership

* Partnered with WPP to operate and develop multiple marketing and communications channels for its retail and wholesale businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
