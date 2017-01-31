BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin to be about 33 pct

Jan 31 Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - For the full year 2017, expect "to grow annual revenue, expand gross margin and deliver non-GAAP net income"

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 million

* Sees 2017 inventory to be down versus 2016

* Sees Q1 2017 inventory to be approximately flat versus q4 2016

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 33%