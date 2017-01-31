版本:
2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Carbonite entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement

Jan 31 Carbonite Inc

* Carbonite - on January 30, 2017, the company entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement

* Carbonite - amendment increases the company's line of credit under the credit agreement from $25 million to $40 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jSko4Y) Further company coverage:
