公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Wintrust Financial increases size of board of directors from twelve to thirteen

Jan 31 Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust Financial Corp - Increases size of board of directors from twelve directors to thirteen directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
