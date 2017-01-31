版本:
BRIEF-Aimco increases quarterly dividend to $0.36 per share

Jan 31 Aimco

* Aimco increases quarterly common dividend 9% to $0.36 per share

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 9 percent to $0.36per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
