BRIEF-RaySearch reports preliminary Q4 sales of SEK 191 mln

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Raysearch :
* RaySearch announces preliminary numbers for q4 and full-year 2016 earlier
* Preliminary sales increased by 45 percent to SEK 191 million in Q4 and operating profit increased by 126 percent to SEK 100 million in Q4 Source bit.ly/2ko48Mk Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.