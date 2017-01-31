版本:
BRIEF-RaySearch reports preliminary Q4 sales of SEK 191 mln

Jan 31 Raysearch :

* RaySearch announces preliminary numbers for q4 and full-year 2016 earlier

* Preliminary sales increased by 45 percent to SEK 191 million in Q4 and operating profit increased by 126 percent to SEK 100 million in Q4 Source bit.ly/2ko48Mk Further company coverage:
