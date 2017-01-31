版本:
2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Univar announces sale of 15 mln shares by selling stockholders

Jan 31 Univar Inc

* Univar announces sale of 15,000,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders

* Univar Inc - sale of 15 million shares of Univar's common stock, representing about 10.7% of its issued and outstanding shares, by investment funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
