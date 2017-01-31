版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Digital Power files for mixed shelf of up to $5 mln

Jan 31 Digital Power Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
