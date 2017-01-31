BRIEF-Yum Brands says board approves change in fiscal year

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum Brands- on jan 27, board approved change in fiscal year to year beginning on jan 1 and ending dec 31 of each year - sec filing
* Yum Brands says to move from 52-week periodic fiscal calendar with three 12-week interim quarters and a 16-week fourth quarter
* Yum Brands says transition requires adding 53rd week every five or six yrs, to monthly reporting calendar with each quarter comprised of three months
* Yum brands - co's u.s. Subsidiaries to continue reporting under 52-week fiscal calendars ending in late dec
* Yum! brands - change in co's fiscal year was made to accommodate removal of reporting lags from international subsidiary fiscal calendars
* Yum Brands - change to co's fiscal year is effective in 2017 and does not impact the company's results for the fiscal year ended december 31, 2016
* Yum Brands - however, co will restate previously issued financial statements when presenting financial statements under new calendar in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.