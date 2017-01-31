版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Western Refining declares Q4 cash distribution of $0.4375/unit

Jan 31 Western Refining Logistics Lp

* Western Refining Logistics, LP announces quarterly cash distribution

* Western Refining Logistics LP - declared a quarterly cash distribution for q4 2016 of $0.4375 per unit

* Western Refining Logistics LP - new distribution represents 3.6 percent increase over quarterly distribution of $0.4225 per unit paid in november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
