版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Syncordia announces over $1.3 mln in additional EBITDA through new organic growth contracts and $1 mln in operational improvement impacts

Jan 31 Syncordia Technologies and Healthcare Solutions Corp

* Syncordia announces over $1.3 million in additional EBITDA through new organic growth contracts and $1.0 million in operational improvement impacts

* Syncordia Technologies and Healthcare Solutions Corp - Chris Martin, chief strategy office has also been moved into role of CEO of H-S-I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐