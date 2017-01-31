版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook developing app for TV set-top boxes- CNBC, citing DJ

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Facebook is developing an app for TV set-top boxes- CNBC, citing DJ

* Facebook developing app for set-top boxes, including Apple TV, that it could use to distribute premium content & generate ad revs - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐