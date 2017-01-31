版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook in discussions to license long-form, tv-quality programming- WSJ, citing cources

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Facebook is in discussions with media companies to license long-form, TV-quality programming- WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2jSBQZl
