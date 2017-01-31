版本:
BRIEF-Clipper Realty sees IPO of 7,109,851 shares of common stock priced between $13.50 and $15.50 per share - SEC Filing

Jan 31 Clipper Realty Inc

* Clipper Realty Inc sees IPO of 7,109,851 shares of common stock priced between $13.50 and $15.50 per share - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2jsqWLk] Further company coverage:
