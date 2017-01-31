版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway reaches tentative settlement in 2005 class action lawsuit

Jan 31 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* CP reaches tentative settlement in 2005 class action lawsuit

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - CP will receive a full and final release and dismissal of all claims and allegations made in class action

* Canadian Pacific Railway - To continue voluntary annual payments cp has been making to some property owners for maximum period of upto 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
