BRIEF-Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* Empery Asset Management LP previously reported a passive stake of 5.14% in Delcath Systems Inc as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2kMWMzB Further company coverage:
