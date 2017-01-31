版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 03:12 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog

Jan 31 Facebook Inc :

* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog

* Says anticipate that most pages won't see any significant changes to their distribution in news feed as a result of Tuesday's changes Source text - (bit.ly/2ko9iYz) Further company coverage:
