BRIEF-APPLIED BIOMATH SAYS TO COLLABORATE WITH CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS

Jan 31 Applied BioMath:

* SAYS TO COLLABORATE WITH CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS PHARMACOLOGY MODEL OF CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS' PROBODY PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
