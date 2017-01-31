BRIEF-JET METAL ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL PROSPECTUS

Jan 31 Jet Metal Corp

* JET METAL ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL PROSPECTUS

* A PROPOSED OFFERING OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS OF COMPANY TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF A MINIMUM OF $6 MILLION AND A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION

* OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF MINIMUM OF 20 MILLION, MAXIMUM OF UP TO 33.33 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AT PRICE OF $0.30 PER SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT