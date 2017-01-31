版本:
BRIEF-European Commission approves Keytruda for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

Jan 31 Merck & Co Inc

* European Commission approves Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have high PD-l1 expression with no EGFR or ALK positive tumor mutations

* Merck & Co Inc- Approval based on Phase 3 data,demonstrated superior overall survival,progression-free survival with Keytruda compared to chemotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
