BRIEF-Amazon to create 2,000 jobs at New Air Cargo Hub in Kentucky

Jan 31 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon to create 2,000 jobs at New Air Cargo Hub in Kentucky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
