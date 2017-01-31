版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Align Technology Q4 earnings per share $0.59

Jan 31 Align Technology Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 revenue rose 27.3 percent to $293.2 million

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67 including items

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $295 million to $298 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $292.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $293.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐