BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $212 mln multifamily K-Deal, K-J11

Jan 31 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac prices $212 million multifamily K-deal, K-J11

* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $212 million in K certificates, which are expected to settle on or about February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
