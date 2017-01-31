版本:
BRIEF-US Geothermal board resolves to increase size of board

Jan 31 US Geothermal Inc :

* US Geothermal Inc- on Jan 25 board resolved to increase size of board to eight directors - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kdIgRG) Further company coverage:
