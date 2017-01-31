版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:37 BJT

BRIEF-Seagate Technology announces pricing of $1.25 bln of senior unsecured notes offering

Jan 31 Seagate Technology Plc

* Seagate Technology announces pricing of $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes offering Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jSgGup) Further company coverage:
