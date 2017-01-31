版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:42 BJT

BRIEF-Invacare Corp says reducing workforce of about 100 associates

Jan 31 Invacare Corp

* Invacare Corporation announces reduction in force as part of its ongoing transformation

* Invacare Corp - reduction in its workforce of approximately 100 associates

* Invacare Corp - due to realignment, company expects to incur restructuring charges of approximately $2.2 million on a pre-tax basis

* Invacare Corp - reduction in its workforce expected to generate approximately $6.6 million in annualized pre-tax savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐