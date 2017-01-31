版本:
BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare and Kindred form strategic clinical collaboration

Jan 31 Genesis Healthcare Inc

* Genesis Healthcare and Kindred form strategic clinical collaboration to improve quality, outcomes and care transitions across the post-acute continuum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
