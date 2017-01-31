版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Match Group sees 2017 revenue of $1.26 bln-$1.31 bln

Jan 31 Match Group Inc

* Tinder paid member count grew by more than 2 times in 2016 and revenue grew to about $175 million

* Sees q1 revenue of $287 to $297 million

* Sees 2017 revenue of $1,260 to $1,305 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $450 to $470 million

* Sees q1 adjusted EBITDA of $75 to $80 million

* Sees 15+% growth in total average paid member count in 2017

* Q1 revenue view $326.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (bit.ly/2ayZ2XR) Further company coverage:
