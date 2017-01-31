版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-DDR increases board size to 9 members

Jan 31 Ddr Corp

* DDR Corp - board of directors increased size of board to 9 members and appointed Jane Deflorio as a director to fill resulting vacancy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
