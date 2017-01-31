版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Univar says preliminary Q4 loss estimate was $0.35-$0.49 per share

Jan 31 Univar Inc

* Univar Inc - our preliminary estimate of revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 is between $1,800.0 million and $1,850.0 million

* Univar Inc- preliminary estimate of loss per share for three months ended december 31, 2016 is between $0.35 per share and $0.49 per share

* Univar- excluding non-cash adjustments, preliminary estimate of eps would be between $0.23 to $0.27 per share for three months ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
