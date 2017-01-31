版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Baker hughes approved amendment to restated bylaws to provide that board shall consist of 12 directors instead of 13 directors

Jan 31 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes Inc - Approved amendment to restated bylaws of Baker Hughes to provide that board shall consist of 12 directors instead of 13 directors Source text: [bit.ly/2ke6lro] Further company coverage:
