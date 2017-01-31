版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:41 BJT

BRIEF-EchoStar announces exchange agreement for tracking stock

Jan 31 Dish Network Corp

* EchoStar announces exchange agreement for tracking stock

* EchoStar Corp - Executed agreement with Dish Network to exchange EchoStar Technologies businesses for Hughes Retail Group (HRG)tracking stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
