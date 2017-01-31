版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Cliffside Capital announces limited partnership funding facility

Jan 31 Cliffside Capital Ltd -

* Announces limited partnership funding facility

* Facility provides limited partnership with access to a revolving financing line of credit of $10 million and $50 million

* A limited partnership in which co holds 60% limited partnership interest entered into funding facility with Canadian schedule 1 bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐