BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies expands partnership with China Railway Rolling Stock Corp

Jan 31 Maxwell Technologies Inc -

* Maxwell Technologies expands partnership with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) to localize ultracapacitor module production for the China bus market

* Localized production of ultracapacitor-based modules is expected to begin in China in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
